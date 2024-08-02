Kareena Kapoor's foodie updates are always drool-worthy and entertaining. Her Instagram stories and posts document her passionate love for different kinds of treats, from desi delights to international favourites. Kareena is also known to give fun captions to her foodie adventures. Her latest update shows a stylish instance of 'twinning' that we can only aspire to reach. Kareena recently shared an Instagram story in which her purse and what looks to be a coffee-dusted dish are visible. There was something similar about both of them.

Also Read: The "Lambi List" Of Kareena Kapoor's Comfort Food And More: Instagram AMA Session





"When my bag matched my dessert," Kareena captioned the photo. The handle of her clutch and the design on her sweet treats appeared to be a representation of a large cat, like a puma. Both the animals were depicted looking backwards and had their tails curled upwards. Take a look below:

Also Read: "Nothing Can Come Between" Kareena Kapoor Khan And...Any Guesses?

Another recent example of celebrities matching their food with their accessories is Karisma Kapoor. The star recently posted a photo on her Instagram handle where was seen wearing a lime green dress, which matched the colour of her snack. The actress described her meal-matched ensemble as a "mega vibe". In the caption, she wrote, "When your lunch matches your outfit. Mega Auditions - Mega Vibe." She was on the sets of India's Best Dancer. Wondering what she had? Click here to read the full story.

As for Kareena Kapoor, one of her previous food updates revealed she is "the mother who eats her kids' leftovers." In the image she shared, we can see what looks to be half a pancake, that has been already cut partly. Bowls of sliced strawberries and what appears to be cream are also visible. Read the complete story here.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Sweet Mother's Day Surprise Will Melt Your Heart