The way you start your day can quietly shape how everything unfolds. Small habits often influence your mood, energy and how you handle the hours ahead. It is not always about doing something big, but about creating a moment that feels calm and personal. For Rubina Dilaik, her morning routine is all about a cup of ghee coffee and slow living. In an Instagram video, the actress shares that she begins her day with a cup of coffee, mixing in a spoonful of ghee. She savours each sip in the quiet calm of the morning. In the background, one of her daughters can be heard asking a question, which she answers sweetly.





Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Gives A Glimpse Into Her "Ghar Ki Kheti" - Watch Video

Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post below:

Earlier, Rubina Dilaik revealed that she enjoys an unexpected sweet combination. The actress shared a short reel of herself enjoying a paratha topped with something cold and creamy. The video opens mid-conversation between Rubina and her sister Rohini. Rubina breaks off a piece of what she later reveals is a shakkar ka paratha, served with vanilla ice cream.





In a mock-stern tone, she tells Rohini, "As if it's your copyright," referring to the quirky food pairing. Rohini fires back, "It's going to be in my restaurant one day." Rubina dubs the paratha-ice cream combo "the weirdest and yummiest combination." She takes a bite, clearly loving it, and flashes an approving hand gesture.





Off-camera, Rohini quips that it's like a "creme brulee roti." Rubina is not amused, but she still shares her plate. The camera then pans to their other sister, Jyotika, who is also in the room. It looks like the Dilaik sisters have been busy whipping up different kinds of parathas. It sounds like a fun food party. Read the full story here.





Also Read: "Kya Badhiya Cheez Hai": Rubina Dilaik Gets Nostalgic Over Cream Rolls





What do you think of Rubina Dilaik's foodie shenanigans? Let us know in the comments below.