Rubina Dilaik recently revealed that she enjoyed an unexpected sweet combo. The actress, who often shares foodie updates on Instagram, posted a short clip of herself relishing a paratha with a chilled and creamy topping. The reel starts in the middle of a conversation between Rubina and her sister Rohini. Rubina can be seen breaking off a piece of what she later tells us is a shakkar ka (sweet) paratha with vanilla ice cream. While doing so, in a mockingly stern tone, she tells her sister, "As if it's your copyright." This is mostly in reference to the unique food pairing in her hand. Rohini declares, "It is going to be in my restaurant one day."

Rubina calls this paratha-ice cream treat "the weirdest and yummiest combination." She takes a bite and seems to enjoy its taste immensely. She signals her approval with her fingers. Off-camera, Rohini jokes that it is like a "creme brulee roti." Rubina is not amused. But she shares her plate with her sister. Later, she moves the camera to show her other sister, Jyotika, who is also in the room. It seems the Diliak sisters have been busy with the preparation of different parathas. Sounds like a fun party, doesn't it? Take a look below:

There's no denying that Rubina Dilaik has a sweet tooth. In the past, she has often posted about her love for different kinds of sweet treats. Before this, she once shared a video showing herself happily savouring a crunchy cream roll. "Hashtag school life. Revisiting school life. Kya badhiya cheez hai. (What a great item this is)," she said. Read the complete story here.



