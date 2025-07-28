There's something special about homemade food that resonates deeply with health enthusiasts - the love, care, and nutrition that goes into every bite. But have you ever thought about taking it a step further with home-grown produce? Growing your own fruits and vegetables allows you to savour the freshest flavours, free from harmful chemicals, and packed with natural goodness. Celebrity actress Rubina Dilaik recently echoed this sentiment in a heartwarming Instagram video. On Sunday, Rubina shared a glimpse into her "ghar ki kheti" (home farming) with her fans.





In the clip, she was seen plucking fresh cucumbers from her garden in Himachal Pradesh, her hometown, accompanied by her daughters Jeeva and Edhaa, and her mother. Together, they filled a bucket with the freshly harvested cucumbers, showcasing the joy of family bonding over farming.

Also Read: "Nothing Beats A Rainy Day At My Favourite Cafe": Manisha Koirala Shares Her Latest Foodie Indulgence

Check out Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post below:

This isn't the first time Rubina Dilaik has indulged in farming practices in her hometown. Last year, the actress shared another reel on Instagram where she was seen holding a huge bottle gourd (also known as lauki) in her hands. Elsewhere in the video, the mother of two showed off a bowl of taro leaves (arbi ke patte) and fresh okra (bhindi), highlighting the significant role greens play in her diet. Her caption read, "Kabhi itni lambi bhindi dekhi hai? [Have you ever seen such long lady fingers?]"

Also Read: Watch: "Jaipur Aunty" Making Noodles From Scratch Divides The Internet

In a separate clip, Rubina Dilaik gave fans a glimpse into how taro leaves are traditionally cooked in her household. The dish, known as Patrore in her hometown, goes by several names like Girwach, Patra, or Rikwach across different cultures and regions. Rubina prepared the recipe by coating the taro leaves with a generous amount of gram flour mixed with various spices and chopped onions. She then folded, steamed, and pan-fried them like dumplings. Click here to know more.





Rubina Dilaik's healthy food notes often serve as an inspiration for us.