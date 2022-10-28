TV actor Rubina Dilaik has been winning hearts for years with her acting prowess, dance skills and fashion statement. And now, she is grabbing all the attention on social media too. Rubina, who enjoys 8.8 million followers on Instagram, keeps sharing various interesting content on a regular basis. From glimpses of her shoot days to life at home with husband Abhinav Shukla - the actor shares it all on the photo-sharing app. But what we enjoy the most are her food activities. Whether she is in Mumbai, or at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, Rubina never misses a chance to devour yummy meals. Take her recent Insta-story for instance.





The 'Bigg Boss Season 14' winner recently took to her Instagram to share what she does when the househelp is on leave. No points for guessing - she gets her food from outside. Rubina's latest Instagram story features her enjoying a plateful of fruit and vegetable salad, with cream cheese and mayonnaise on the sides. Originally posted by her sister and popular vlogger Jyotika Dilaik, the actor re-shared the video and wrote alongside, "Cook Diwali ki chooti pe gayi hai (Cook is on Diwali leave)." Here's a glimpse of the Instagram story for you.





In another story, she shared a video of her sister Jyotika devouring a wholesome burger, with fries by the side. We could hear a song from Bollywood movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' playing in the background. Jyotika re-shared the picture and explained, "But ye paneer hai (But this is paneer)." Take a look:

We could totally relate to Rubina and Jyotika Dilaik's Instagram stories. What do you do when you are not cooking at home or your househelp is on leave? Do share it with us in the comments below.