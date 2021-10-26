Rubina Dilaik has become a household name since her victory in Big Boss 14 last year. The actor is famous for her roles in TV Series like 'Shakti Ashtitva Ke Ehsaas ki' and 'Choti Bahu'. While Rubina has been keeping herself busy with work and shoots, the actor has also been satisfying her wanderlust. A self-confessed foodie, Rubina Dilaik is not the kind to shy away from showing off the delicious food she devours on all of her journeys. Her social media profile is thriving proof of her love for travel and good food! Recently, the actor was spotted in a small town named Kaza located in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh and her food stories are making us drool, to say the least.





In a cozy dinner with close friends and family, Rubina Dilaik can be seen holding onto a creamy and decadent dessert drizzled with chocolate syrup and garnished with some fruits. Look at it here:

Rubina Dilaik enjoyed a dessert on her vacation

(Also read: Rubina Dilaik Enjoys 'Simple Joys Of Life' With This Nourishing Breakfast)

If the delicious dessert was not enough to make you drool, we assure you the next one definitely will. Rubina Dilaik and her group of friends can be seen enjoying a plate of steaming hot momos with a bowl of fiery red chutney, we know it must have been great since Rubina herself can be seen calling them 'The best momos in Kaza'. Look at it here:

She also enjoyed some momos

Last month Rubina was seen celebrating her husband Abhinav Shukla's Birthday in the Maldives and this month it's the Spiti valley. We wonder where next Rubina will travel to!





(Also read: Rubina Dilaik Binges On Her Favourite Street Food In Shimla; Take A Look Inside)





On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is gearing up for her Bollywood debut next year in a movie called 'Ardh' starring Rajpal Yadav and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.









