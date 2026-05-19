Author and poet Ruskin Bond turned 92 on May 19, 2026. Celebrations for the beloved writer began a week in advance, with videos from the festivities going viral on social media. He marked the occasion with custom cakes inspired by his books.





In a video shared on Bond's Instagram handle, he is seen sitting in bed with two colourful cakes placed in front of him. Publisher Westland Books revealed that the cake designs were inspired by Ruskin Bond's early learning titles, ABC and 123. The chocolate-flavoured cakes, in blue and red, reflected the covers of the books.











Another viral video, which has garnered over 2.1 million views, shows a larger celebration with a bigger crowd and an elaborate cake. The yellow-frosted cake was based on his latest book, All Time Favourite Friendship Stories. The celebration was organised by Book World Dehradun, Penguinsters and Ellora's Melting Moments bakery.





The pineapple cake, inspired by the book cover, featured Ruskin Bond's portrait along with illustrations of children, animals, and nature.











For the birthday gathering, the hosts invited children from across Dehradun and served pineapple cake, patties and Frooti cartons, adding a nostalgic touch reminiscent of 90s birthday parties.





"Every day should be a birthday," a cheerful Ruskin Bond says in one of the videos.





Ruskin Bond's birthdays continue to hold a special place among his fans. Last year, he shared a heartfelt birthday message while enjoying a glass of buttermilk. Click here to learn more.