Actor Madhuri Dixit celebrated her 59th birthday on May 15, 2026, with a memorable dinner shared with close friends and family. Her husband, Dr Sriram Nene, took to Instagram to share glimpses from the celebration. The birthday dinner was hosted at Officina, an exclusive multi-purpose culinary venue in San Francisco's Jackson Square, operated by Chef Michael Tusk's three-Michelin-starred restaurant, Quince.





Dr Nene shared a video walking through the kitchen, offering a glimpse of the dinner menu. The spread included dry-aged, slow-roasted ribeye, porcini mushroom tortelli pasta, and wild California king salmon.





The ribeye was served with fresh zucchini, potatoes with pureed zucchini, and wild ramps. The first course featured cucumber and radish, setting the tone for the multi-course meal.







Describing the venue, Dr Nene called the space "cute" with an "amazing ambience". Located in a converted apartment building from the early 1920s, the setting featured a long dining table with minimal yet elegant white decor. Natural light streaming through glass walls added to the charm of the space.





Along with the pictures, Dr Nene wrote, "It's all about family and friends coming together. When Chef Michael Tusk and his team put together a beautiful tasting menu at three-Michelin-starred Quince's Officina for MD's birthday, it was all things good: amazing company, great conversations and moments made to last."





Before the main dinner, Madhuri and Dr Nene also enjoyed an intimate meal at The French Laundry in Napa Valley to kickstart the celebration. Interestingly, amid the fine-dining experience, they were served dal chawal. Sharing the moment, Dr Nene wrote, "The best kind of irony at one of Napa's most celebrated restaurants: our head chef, Pradeep, and our sommelier were both Indian, and Pradeep surprised us with a special varan bhaat add-on course!"











Reflecting on the experience, he added, "Longevity isn't just about strict diets - it's about the joy of connection, celebrating the moment and remembering that true nourishment always includes food for the soul."