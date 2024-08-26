Veteran actress Saira Banu marked a major milestone on August 23, celebrating her 80th birthday surrounded by loved ones. Saira shared intimate moments from her special day on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the joyous celebration. In one photo, she's seen sitting at a long table with dear ones, beaming with happiness as they sing "Happy Birthday" and she cuts into a stunning heart-shaped, baby pink cake adorned with two candles and a custom "Happy Birthday" topper featuring the number 80. Another slide shows the gathering at a restaurant, where friends and family are seated at a long table, each with a drink of their choice in front of them.





Take a look here:

The iconic star took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude for the presence of family and friends in her life. She thanked her grandnieces “who masterminded the whole event by filling my house with beautiful decorations and glowing happiness.” “Both of them insisted that I step out for the meal, knowing that I don't leave my house much and have comforted myself within.” Saira praised her family, calling them her "rock of Gibraltar," and expressed her gratitude for their presence, which lit up her home.





She then pondered the meaning of life, asking if it's measured in milestones, fleeting moments, or anniversaries. “If you ask me, life can be measured in many ways. I believe it's in the company of your own people, people who love you. I consider myself blessed, graced by the affection and support of my family and friends,” she wrote.





The veteran actress concluded her post, “While there are many ways, I believe the truest measure is found in a room filled with family and friends, a table set with lots of food, and an invisible thread called love. Thank goodness for family and friends!”





We wish Saira Banu a very Happy Birthday!