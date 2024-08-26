Is there anything better than starting your day with a plate of pancakes? We don't think so, and Malaika Arora agrees. The actress, who often shares her love for food on social media, has given us a glimpse into her Sunday breakfast. She relished pancakes with blueberries and maple syrup. Of course, there was coffee too. Malaika shared her Sunday indulgence on Instagram Stories. In the photo, we can see a stack of light brown pancakes on a plate with some blueberries, butter cubes, and maple syrup. She also added the hashtag "#pancakesunday" to the post. Take a look:

In another set of photos, Malaika Arora can be seen enjoying her lazy Sunday with a “hot cuppa”. Sharing the pics, she wrote, "A hot cuppa + some laughs = my kinda Sunday". Take a look:

If Malaika Arora's Instagram post has you craving pancakes, here are some delicious pancake recipes you must try:

1. Blueberry Pancake

These blueberry pancakes are made with soy flour and soy milk. They are super healthy and filling, making them an ideal choice for a wholesome breakfast. Check out the recipe here.

2. Coconut Pancake

Coconut panckes are unlike any you've had before. Featuring a delicious coconut and jaggery (gud) filling, they are sure to leave you drooling from the first bite. Recipe inside.

3. Buckwheat Pancake

If you're looking for a healthier option, look no further than these buckwheat pancakes. They are gluten-free and made with a range of healthy ingredients. Here's the recipe.

4. Banana Pancake With Caramelised Apples

These banana panckes are super soft and fluffy in texture. Prepare them for breakfast and don't forget to top them with caramalised apples. Read the recipe here.

5. Spinach Pancake

Spinach pancakes will be a hit with kids and adults alike. They are stuffed with a delicious mushroom and cheese stuffing. The best part? They'll be ready in 10 mins. Recipe inside.