At 90, Salim Khan remains one of Bollywood's most quietly disciplined personalities. While he rarely appears in fitness conversations, his long-standing routine and relationship with food have drawn curiosity after comments from his son, Salman Khan. The veteran writer doesn't follow modern wellness trends or calculated diet plans. Instead, he relies on the habits he has carried for decades: simple meals, steady activity, and a lifestyle that prioritises consistency over intensity. Although the exact details of his daily regimen aren't known, his routine stands as a reminder that health at an advanced age is often shaped by long-term discipline rather than sudden interventions.

Salim Khan's Daily Diet Is Simple And Wholesome

According to his son Salman Khan, Salim Khan maintains a surprisingly generous yet stable eating pattern even into his 90th year. During an appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman revealed that his father still enjoys "2-3 parathas, then rice, then meat, and dessert - twice a day." This may sound indulgent to many, yet the key lies in the combination of familiarity, routine and moderation in practice. What stands out is not so much the food itself, but the fact that this is a consistent habit, not a sporadic treat.





While he continues to eat these meals, Salim has admitted that his appetite has naturally diminished with age. He doesn't gorge, but eats a full-meal style rather than tiny portions. The foods are traditional, Indian-home-style items.

Also Read: A Look At Milind Soman's Diet: The Simple Eating Habits Behind His Enduring Fitness

How Salim Khan Stays Fit in General

Fitness for Salim Khan, it seems, is more about habitual movement, low stress and longevity of consistent habits. Salman Khan has said his father takes a daily walk: specifically, his old route to and from the Bandstand area in Mumbai. This regular walking routine, repeated over the years, appears to anchor his day. His son described his father's metabolism and discipline as "different."

Key Takeaways

Consistency matters more than novelty: A routine you maintain over decades likely has more impact than trendy short-term fixes.

A routine you maintain over decades likely has more impact than trendy short-term fixes. Movement as a daily habit: Daily walking (or similar gentle but regular movement) can play a major role in maintaining health, especially at an older age.

Daily walking (or similar gentle but regular movement) can play a major role in maintaining health, especially at an older age. Enjoyable food, not deprivation: He enjoys parathas, rice, meat and dessert. This suggests that one can combine pleasure with structure rather than rigid avoidance.

He enjoys parathas, rice, meat and dessert. This suggests that one can combine pleasure with structure rather than rigid avoidance. Listening to the body: His appetite has naturally reduced with age, and he seems to have adapted rather than fighting it.

His appetite has naturally reduced with age, and he seems to have adapted rather than fighting it. Lifestyle over "perfect diet": Many aspects (sleep, stress, routine, walking) are as important, if not more, than the exact makeup of every meal.

Also Read: How Suniel Shetty Eats And Trains To Stay Strong In His 60s

About Salman Khan's Diet

In contrast, Salman Khan's own diet is far more regimented and aligned with the demands of his profession and physique. While details vary depending on his film role or training phase, his meals typically emphasise lean protein (chicken, eggs), clean carbohydrates, portion control and timing (pre-workout, post-workout meals). He follows modern fitness nutrition norms: macronutrient distribution, meal-timing, and careful calorie awareness.





In short, Salim Khan eats what he enjoys and moves daily; Salman Khan eats what fits his performance goals and trains accordingly.