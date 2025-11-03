At 64, Suniel Shetty isn't just maintaining a fit body; he's ageing with intention. The actor's approach today is calmer, wiser, and rooted in food choices that fuel strength, mobility, and longevity. His diet is about discipline, balance and knowing what works for his body. He eats early, counts his calories, and prioritises protein. But he also enjoys dessert and loves his evening cup of tea. It's this grounded, sustainable philosophy that keeps him lean, agile, and energetic. For anyone seeking long-term wellness, his routine proves that consistency and mindful eating beat extremes any day.

Choosing Food With A Purpose

Photo Credit: Instagram/ suniel.shetty

During an interview on Chanda Kochhar's podcast in February 2025, the actor opened up about how his routine has evolved over time. "When I was 30 and I wanted to look like Arnold Schwarzenegger, I made sure that I ate right and trained really hard." He clarified, "Today, when I train, it's more about my diet, it's more about my mental space as to how I'm feeling..." Accordingly, Suniel Shetty has made changes in what he eats and how he trains.

His diet is built around clarity and control. He believes in understanding what his body needs and sticking to it. "I quantify my food... I need 15 to 16 grams of oil, I need 7 to 8 grams of sugar, and I stick to that," he explains. This isn't obsessive calorie-cutting. What helps him stay healthy is a 1,400-1,900 calorie range, depending on the day.





Within that framework, protein takes centre stage. During a conversation on Nikhil Kamath's podcast in the past, Suniel Shetty revealed some details about his daily diet. He savours egg whites for breakfast, followed by lean meats like chicken or fish in measured portions throughout the day. Since dairy doesn't suit him, he avoids it, and the same goes for refined "white" foods such as rice, sugar and ice cream. The idea is simple: choose clean, balanced food that supports recovery, strength, and digestion as the body ages.

Focus On Consistency, Not Deprivation

Despite his discipline, his diet doesn't feel restrictive. Suniel Shetty loves fruit and dessert and doesn't believe in replacing real sugar with alternatives. "For me, it's either my fruit or my sugar," he says. A small sweet finish to a meal keeps him satisfied and prevents bingeing later. Tea (1 cup each in the morning and evening) also has a firm place in his day. Another rule he follows religiously: dinner by 7 pm. Finishing early gives the body time to rest and digest, a habit many longevity experts now echo.

Training To Move Well

For Suniel Shetty, workouts remain essential, but their goals have evolved. He trains six days a week for about 45 minutes, keeping sessions focused on strength and mobility rather than ego-lifting or chasing big numbers. "You shouldn't be hunching, you shouldn't be dragging your feet," he says, highlighting the importance of functional movement as you age. He starts his mornings early, ensuring he watches the sunrise. This is another small but powerful ritual that supports mental clarity and a steady routine.





What Suniel Shetty's Routine Teaches Us

Suniel Shetty's lifestyle shows that healthy ageing is about commitment to the basics rather than chasing fads or extremes. Know your nutritional needs. Eat real food in the right portions. Prioritise protein. Move consistently. Finish eating early. Allow small pleasures. Take care of your mind. As he puts it, "Wellness is far cheaper than illness, so I'd rather be well."





In an age of flashy trends, Suniel Shetty's simple, steady, and "boringly consistent" routine may be the real secret to lasting fitness.