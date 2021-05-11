Ask any coffee-lover to define the beverage, the only answer you will get is energising. A strong cup of coffee helps give a kick of energy to get going. It refuels us any time of the day. And we strongly believe, there is hardly anything a good cup of coffee can't fix. It seems like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu too believes the same. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share a story featuring her love for coffee. The story featured a delicious cup of coffee with 'Nothing that coffee can't fix', written alongside. Much relatable, right?





Also Read: Know Your Coffee: Cappuccino, Latte and 15 Different Kinds

In another story, Samantha shared her morning ritual that includes some exercises, followed by a cup of coffee and a newspaper. Take a look.

If you are a coffee lover like us, then you surely like experimenting with it every now and then. While a classic espresso or cappuccino is always a winner, there are many more options one can try at home. We bring 5 such interesting recipes that will make you fall in love with coffee yet again. Try out.

1. Filter Coffee:





A South Indian classic beverage, filter coffee defines comfort. It is a perfect blend of strong and bitter-sweet taste, and creamy-frothy texture brewed to perfection. Click here for recipe.





2. Spiced Coffee:





This recipe gives a unique twist to the masala chai. Much like masala chai, here coffee is blended with flavourful desi masalas that add a unique aroma and texture to a classic drink. You must give it a try. Find the recipe here.





3. Cold Coffee:





The very thought of icy cold coffee soothes our soul to the core. A summer delight, cold coffee is best enjoyed when served with some cream or ice-cream on the top. Already slurping? Check out the recipe here.





4. Mint Coffee:





If the refreshing aroma of mint comforts you, then this drink is a must-try for you. Here, mint sprigs are added to a regular coffee that give it a unique twist and a strong flavour. Click here for the recipe.





5. Mocha Cooler:





This drink is a dream-come-true for every chocolate and coffee lover. It literally includes the best from both the worlds. Here, a strong black coffee is blended with cream and chocolate ice-cream to prepare a scrumptious cooler to relish. Click here for the recipe.





Besides, we also found 3 unique ways to blend coffee to its perfection. Click here to know more.