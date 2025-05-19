Neena Gupta is our go-to celebrity guide when we crave some delicious home-cooked food. Her social media is replete with culinary posts and interesting recipes that make us hungry for more. In her latest Instagram entry, Neena Gupta posted a video demonstrating how to make tasty tikki from leftover rice. She adds that it was her first time cooking this type of tikki. Neena Gupta begins her preparation by mixing a generous quantity of suji (semolina) with the rice on a plate. Next, she adds chopped carrots, a few ginger cloves, chopped onions and a spoonful of yoghurt.





Neena Gupta mixes all the ingredients thoroughly with her hands, creating a thick, dough-like texture. The actor says one can also sprinkle salt and chaat masala for an extra dose of flavour. After that, she adds finely chopped coriander leaves and green chillis. Neena Gupta advises her followers to let the mixture sit for 20 minutes. For the final step, she shapes the mixture into round balls, which she then flattens into tikkis. They are then fried in a non-stick pan. Voila! Crispy tikkis are ready to be savoured.

Previously, Neena Gupta offered fans a peek into her weekend breakfast. She indulged in a plate of soft and crispy moong dal paratha, stuffed with coriander leaves. This breakfast item is a staple in many Indian households. Cooked with aromatic spices and yellow lentils, the beloved Indian flatbread is often paired with potato curry, fresh yogurt, or a salad spread. Neena Gupta enjoyed her paratha with a dollop of butter on top. We are drooling! Her side note came with a playful touch. It read, “Moong dal paratha khao, prabhu ke gun gao (Eat moong dal paratha and sing praises of the Lord).” Click here for the full story.





We cannot wait for Neena Gupta's next gastronomical adventure.