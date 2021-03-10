Sanaya Irani is one of the most beloved actresses of TV industry. Even though she hasn't starred in any serial in past few years, she continues to have one of the biggest fan followings across social media. Sanaya is currently vacationing in Goa with husband and 'Nagin' actor Mohit Sehgal. Sanaya, who is arguably one of the fittest actors of her generation, likes to eat clean even on a holiday, and her breakfast is proof. The actress posted a series of Instagram stories from her breakfast table on Tuesday. The first video from her resort was of a plateful of fresh fruits like pineapple, papaya and watermelon, "eat your fruits", she wrote in the caption.

The very next story with the caption "also your eggs", featured omelette, hash browns, charred tomato, butter, toasted brown breads and jam.

"Some muesli too", read the caption of her next story that featured a bowl of fresh muesli topped off with nuts.

She concluded the series with her picture around her loaded breakfast. "That's right I ate all of it", she captioned her radiant picture.

Later in the day, the actress also indulged in a roll and a plateful of sushi, by the sea. Vacation goals, much?

Sanaya Irani is best known for her serial 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon', 'Left, Right Left' and 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'. She met her husband Mohit Sehgal on the sets of 'Miley Jab Hum Tum'; the couple started dating in the year 2008 and got married in the year 2016 in Goa.

