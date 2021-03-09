SEARCH
  • News
  • Priyanka Chopra Celebrates International Women's Day With This Delicious Treat (See Pic)

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates International Women's Day With This Delicious Treat (See Pic)

It seems like nothing is impossible for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This International Women's Day, she celebrates being woman with a delicious treat!

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: March 09, 2021 13:36 IST

Reddit
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates International Women's Day With This Delicious Treat (See Pic)

Image Credit: Instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' versatility knows no bound. A multi-talented celebrity, Priyanka is a global icon who carved a niche as a skilled actor, producer, singer and author. She is also known for her contribution to various social causes involving children. Recently, she added a feather to her hat by venturing into the world of food and beverage. Priyanka opened a new restaurant in New York and named it 'Sona'. It seems like the 38-year-old diva has all the reasons to celebrate herself and her triumphs!

Hence, Priyanka Chopra indulged in a bowl of delicious custard recently to celebrate this International Women's Day on March 8, 2021. She took to Instagram to share a story featuring a beautiful picture of a fruity custard, which had 'badass', 'devoted' and 'sublime' written on the plate. This lip-smacking custard bowl was prepared by chef and nutritionist Zoe Wager. "Happy international women's day! @thezoewager thank you for the reminder," Priyanka wrote alongside the post. Let's take a look:

Also Read: 

hj08pdfg

Earlier in the day, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor posted a beautiful picture of her restaurant 'Sona' and some snippets from the Puja ceremony that took place in 2019. Alongside, she announced the news of her restaurant launch and wrote, "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with." Here's the complete announcement:

Newsbeep

Also Read: 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com



On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger', alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She is currently shooting for her next series 'Citadel' in London.

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Priyanka ChopraInternational Womens DayPriyanka Chopra Instagram
British Director Gurinder Chaddha's Kid Eats Paratha With Fork, Internet Is In Splits
British Director Gurinder Chaddha's Kid Eats Paratha With Fork, Internet Is In Splits
More Than Half Of 'Healthy' Snacks Contain High Salt, Sugar Or Fats: Survey
More Than Half Of 'Healthy' Snacks Contain High Salt, Sugar Or Fats: Survey

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2021 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 