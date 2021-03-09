Priyanka Chopra Celebrates International Women's Day With This Delicious Treat (See Pic)

Image Credit: Instagrammed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' versatility knows no bound. A multi-talented celebrity, Priyanka is a global icon who carved a niche as a skilled actor, producer, singer and author. She is also known for her contribution to various social causes involving children. Recently, she added a feather to her hat by venturing into the world of food and beverage. Priyanka opened a new restaurant in New York and named it 'Sona'. It seems like the 38-year-old diva has all the reasons to celebrate herself and her triumphs!





Hence, Priyanka Chopra indulged in a bowl of delicious custard recently to celebrate this International Women's Day on March 8, 2021. She took to Instagram to share a story featuring a beautiful picture of a fruity custard, which had 'badass', 'devoted' and 'sublime' written on the plate. This lip-smacking custard bowl was prepared by chef and nutritionist Zoe Wager. "Happy international women's day! @thezoewager thank you for the reminder," Priyanka wrote alongside the post. Let's take a look:





Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Nick Jonas's Favourite Indian Food And Meal She Misses The Most





Earlier in the day, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor posted a beautiful picture of her restaurant 'Sona' and some snippets from the Puja ceremony that took place in 2019. Alongside, she announced the news of her restaurant launch and wrote, "I'm thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with." Here's the complete announcement:

Also Read: Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Her Favourite Indian Foods And Her Love For Spice











On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Netflix film 'The White Tiger', alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. She is currently shooting for her next series 'Citadel' in London.







