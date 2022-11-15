Sania Mirza is celebrating her 36th birthday on November 15, 2022. Wishes and messages poured in from her friends, family and colleagues in the industry. The Indian tennis sensation celebrated her day with her mother Nasima Mirza, close friend director Farah Khan as well as singer Ananya Birla. And could a birthday celebration ever be complete without a chocolate cake? Sania Mirza cut a classic chocolate cake and it looked every bit delicious. Take a look at the video of her cake-cutting shared by Farah Khan here:

"Happy birthday my darling Sania Mirza. Only happiness and love for you this year and always. See I stayed awake," wrote Farah Khan in the caption. In the video, we could see Sania Mirza cutting a yummy cake that seemed to be the classic chocolate truffle-flavoured one. It was beautifully decorated with berries and flowers and Sania Mirza was all smiles in the video. Coincidentally, Sania Mirza shares her birthday with her mother, Nasima Mirza, who was cutting another similar-looking cake in the video too. "P.s- happy birthday to Sania's mom too. The best person to share a birthday with... your mom! Guest appearance Ananya Birla," wrote Farah Khan in her post.





Singer Ananya Birla too shared some clicks and snippets from the Mirza birthday party celebrations. "Happy birthday Sanu Lemonhead," read the message on the cake that seemed to be from Ananya. Take a look at the click shared by Ananya Birla:

Sania Mirza's birthday cake shared by singer Ananya Birla.

Here's wishing Sania Mirza a very happy birthday! Those who follow the tennis star closely would know that she is a huge food-lover. Whether it is ice cream or some ghar ka khana, Sania Mirza often shares snippets of her foodie life on Instagram for her fan following of 10.3 million.