ndian tennis star Sania Mirza has been an inspiration for many. Her journey on tennis court has motivated the youth to take up sports as profession. After winning hearts with her prestigious wins and awards, Sania Mirza is now upping her game on social media. If you scroll through her Instagram handle, you will find Sania being super active with regular posts and stories - most of which feature her workout regime, diet plan, family time and shoot diaries. In fact, it won't an exaggeration to say that today, the Arjuna award winning sportsperson has emerged well as a social media influencer. She enjoys a following of 8.8 million on the photo-sharing app.





As mentioned earlier, Sania Mirza regularly shares her diet regime on Instagram and it seems, she likes to keep up a healthy balance between clean diet and sinful indulgences. Keeping up with the tradition, she took to her Instagram story to reveal what she recently had for breakfast; and trust us, we could totally relate to it. Can you guess what the dish could be?! It is a hearty bowl of anda bhurji, with tomato and onion in it. Besides the anda-bhurji, we could also see a plateful of avocado with salt and pepper sprinkled on the top. "Anything better than anda bhurji for breakfast", she captioned the story.





Take a look:

Looks wholesome; isn't it? If you too want to enjoy breakfast, Sania Mirza-style, then here we have an amazing surprise for you. We bring you two amazing variations of classic anda bhurji recipe that can make for a wholesome meal anytime of the day. Click here for the recipe.