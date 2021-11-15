Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has turned 35 today (on November 15, 2021). And she rang in her birthday in a close-knit party with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan. The celebration was also attended by some close friends and family. A former doubles world No. 1, who won six Grand Slam titles in her career, took to Instagram to share glimpses of her birthday party and it looked everything classy, glittery and joyful. What grabbed our eyeballs was the birthday cake. It was a pretty looking cake, with blue-coloured fondant and pink coloured flowers made on it. The cake also had "Happy Birthday" written on it. Take a look:





The cake looks so pretty, isn't it? We also saw her cutting cakes and feeding husband Shoaib and son Izhaan. That's not all. There was a buffet set up for a lavish feast as well. Besides, there was good music, love and laughter as well. Here're some glimpses for you:

Sania Mirza began playing tennis at the age of six and turned professional in 2003. She was ranked as India's No. 1 player by Women's Tennis Association from 2003 until retirement from singles in 2013. In her career in singles, Sania Mirza had some notable wins against former World No. 1 Martina Hingis. Sania has won a total of 14 medals - including 6 golds - at three major multi-sport events - namely Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Afro-Asian Games.





Here's wishing Sania Mirza a great year ahead!