Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is an inspiration to many. Her journey is no less than a motivation for many Indians after her many prestigious wins and awards. Arjuna awardee Sania is married to cricketer Shoaib Malik with whom she has one son Izhaan Mirza Malik. Sania is also super active on social media where she often shares some stunning pictures and videos from her travels. She is currently in Dubai and seems like the foodie in her is all excited as she shared some snippets from her visit to a popular restaurant in the city.

In her latest post on Instagram, Sania shared a picture from a restaurant in Dubai where she was presented with a huge personalised bread loaf with 'Mirza' written on it. The chef and founder of the restaurant, Burak Ozdemir himself presented the bread to her and she was definitely impressed! Have a look at the post:

"What an amazing dinner.. Thank you @cznburak and @cznburakdubai for having us Ps- loving the 'Mirza' personalized bread." Sania wrote in the caption with a bread emoticon. Well the bread is massive and we wonder if Sania noshed it all? Her friends definitely doubt that as Bollywood director and Sania's close friend Punit Malhotra commented on the post, jokingly saying "You ate the whole thing na?" to which Sania replied "@punitdmalhotra hahah you know it" with a laughing emoticon. Ace choreographer Farah Khan Kunder, who is very close to Sania also commented saying she should've been there! While her sister Anam Mirza said "Save some for me!"

We think we definitely need some closure on what Sania did with such a huge bread loaf! Nevertheless, the gesture by the restaurant was a real sweet one. What do you have to say about the massive bread loaf? Tell us in the comments section below.