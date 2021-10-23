Birthdays are incomplete without a food fest. Sanjay Dutt's family surely knows that. So, when Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt's twins turned 11, the family celebrated it with a mind-blowing food spread. The siblings, Shahraan and Iqra, were treated to a delicious assortment of sugary and fruity delights. Photos from the birthday celebration were shared by their mother Maanayata. We saw a plate of fruits containing slices of apples, oranges, dragon fruits and raspberries. It also had a bar of white chocolate. On a stylised sheet was written, "Happy Birthday Shahraan and Iqra." Behind this plate, we could see cakes, puddings and caramel desserts on the table. Both the parents posed with the brother and sister in the photos. Take a look:

The celebration was graced with two yummy chocolatey birthday cakes as well. One of the cakes was glazed in chocolate. It had a simple yet mouth-watering decoration of fresh strawberries. The other cake was covered in a beige fondant. Over this was poured a dripping of molten white and dark chocolate. This cake also had a host of colourful chocolates on the top. Have a look:

Shahraan and Iqra relished two beautiful cakes on their 9th birthday too. However, unlike this year, their cakes looked very different then. A photo shared by Maanayata showed a cake with FC Barcelona decoration on it while the other cake had a more princess theme touch to it. Now, guess which one was for whom?

Birthdays aren't the only occasion when the Dutt family gets together for a foodie indulgence. A few days ago, Maanayata was seen in the kitchen with her daughter Iqra. "Baking pizzas are always a fun time with family," the mother wrote. In the video, we see Maanayata dressing a pizza before setting it for baking. She puts onions and herbs on top of other dressings on the pizza dough. We also see Iqra busy at the kitchen table by her mother's side.

Here's a delicious classic chicken pizza recipe for those who are craving this Italian food right now. If you want to experiment, here's a recipe for naan veggie pizza.