Sanya Malhotra is a true food aficionado, often taking time out from her busy schedule to explore various culinary delights. On Thursday, she shared a video on Instagram where she made a cup of matcha tea. Sanya started by straining the matcha powder into a cup before adding hot water. Using a bamboo whisk, called a chasen, she thoroughly mixed the tea to create a frothy drink. At the end of the video, she enjoys her tea in a serene spot surrounded by lush greenery, with the rain adding a perfect ambiance for savouring her beverage. She captioned the post, "Green green grass to green green matcha."

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra's Rasmalai Stories Are Spreading Sweetness On Instagram

Check out the video here:

Sanya often gives her followers a glimpse into her food adventures. Previously, she shared her "one true love" - a pizza slice. In a video on her Instagram Stories, the actress lip-synced to the iconic song 'Babuji Dheere Chalna' before taking a satisfying bite. She captioned the photo, "Pizza hi sacha pyaar hai," which translates to "Pizza is the only true love." Read the full story here.

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Enjoys Delhi's Famous Momos And Gets Us Craving Some Too

Not too long ago, Sanya Malhotra shared her love for samosas on Instagram. She posted a photo holding the crispy snack with a big smile. Her caption read, “Main, meri script aur samosa [Me, my script and samosa.]” Millions of her followers showered the foodie post with lovely comments. Click here to know more.

Are you also a fan of matcha tea? Let us know in the comments section below!