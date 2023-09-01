The buzz around Sanya Malhotra and Shahrukh Khan's upcoming movie Jawan has sent waves of excitement. With its release date set for September 7, the movie has become the talk of the town. But before the big day arrives, actress Sanya Malhotra is enjoying the pre-release excitement by treating her taste buds to rasmalai. On her recent Instagram Stories, she shared a snapshot and we can't stop drooling. Guess who's behind this treat? None other than the music producer Yashraj Mukhate. How do we know? Sanya Malhotra has tagged him and expressed her gratitude for the sweet treat. She said, "Shukriya [thank you] for the rasmalai."





Take a look at Sanya Malhotra's post below:

Also Read: Sanya Malhotra Enjoys Delhi's Famous Momos And Gets Us Craving Some Too

Sanya Malhotra's tempting rasmalai post has left us yearning for the delightful sweetness. If you are also eager to savour a delectable treat, here are a few Indian sweet dishes you can whip up in your own kitchen.





1. Rasmalai





A dessert made from cottage cheese and saffron-infused milk. It's a perfect blend of textures and flavours, offering a rich and indulgent experience. Click here for the recipe.





2. Kheer





A sweet and creamy dish made by simmering rice, milk, and sugar. Enhanced with aromatic spices and nuts, it's a comforting treat enjoyed on various occasions. Recipe here.





3. Jalebi





Deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup, jalebi offers a crispy texture and a sweet, syrupy taste. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Kaju Katli





This dish is made from ground cashews and sugar. With its melt-in-your-mouth texture and nutty flavour, it's a classic treat often shared during celebrations and festivals. Detailed recipe here.





5. Rasgulla





Spongy white cheese balls are soaked in light sugar syrup, offering a delightful balance of sweetness and softness. To get the full recipe, click here.





What is your favourite dessert? Tell us in the comments section.