Sara Ali Khan Is Indulging In Turmeric Milk (Haldi Doodh) To Boost Her Immunity

Almost everybody is staying put inside their homes due to Coronavirus scare. Our Bollywood celebrities too are practicing isolation and social distancing. They are making the most of the time in hand while giving us a sneak-peek into their life spent at home these days. Sara Ali Khan posted on her Instagram story, an image of turmeric milk or haldi wala doodh. This drink is known to provide several health benefits. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of turmeric help in boosting immunity and protecting against seasonal flu, cold and cough.





While Katrina Kaif is working out at home, Varun Dhawan tried his hand at cooking an omelette. Sonam Kapoor shared pictures of desi Indian meal she had for lunch, and our favourite duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were indulging in sweet treats. Sara Ali Khan too put up an Instagram story and revealed what she was doing to boost her immunity.





Besides improving the immune system, turmeric is also great for digestion. It contains a compound called curcumin, which has the ability to get absorbed in the fat and tissues of our body. Milk acts as a smooth medium through which curcumin is able to reach fats and tissues faster leading to better absorption. Haldi doodh is also known to induce uninterrupted sleep by relaxing our muscles and calming our nerves.

All those people who are looking for home remedies and natural means to ward off infections and flus can take cue from Sara Ali Khan and include turmeric milk in their regular diet to stay hale and healthy.









