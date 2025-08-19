Manisha Koirala's 55th birthday was filled with "love, joy, and togetherness." The actress offered her fans a glimpse into the intimate celebration with close friends and family on Instagram. But our eyes automatically veered towards her delicious-looking birthday cakes. Yes, not one but three of them! The first was a two-tiered cake in shades of pink. It was decorated with white edible pearls of varying sizes, scattered across both tiers to create a textured and elegant look. The adornments did not end there. The cake was also topped with clusters of pink roses, delicate baby's breath flowers, and fresh green foliage placed on the top and along the sides of the bottom tier.





The second cake was a rich dark chocolate delight, generously topped with red berries and finished with a golden "Happy Birthday" topper placed at the centre. The third was another chocolate cake, featuring a textured top decorated with nuts and chocolate shavings. In the caption, Manisha wrote, "Stepping into 55 with a heart full of gratitude. Celebrating surrounded by my loved ones, my parents, and friends who have been part of my journey for 3+ decades, as well as new friends... In the city that has given us so much, this milestone feels extra special. Thank you, life, for the love, joy, and togetherness!"





Take a look at Manisha Koirala's post below:

Earlier this month, Manisha Koirala travelled to London to explore the city's culinary scene. The actress was seen sipping an iced watermelon mojito, beautifully garnished with mint leaves. She also enjoyed spicy fish curry, comforting bun maska, and several other dishes at different restaurants. Manisha was seen posing with eminent chefs and the staff of these eateries, and the pictures radiated pure happiness. The post concluded with a video of the actress all set to indulge in a hot chocolate brownie with ice cream. Read the full story here.

With three gorgeous cakes and endless smiles, Manisha's 55th birthday turned out to be just as special as the star herself.