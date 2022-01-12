Sara Tendulkar is known for making a splash on the fashion scene with her jaw-dropping sartorial picks. But did you know she can whip up café-style brews too? The daughter of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is a big-time foodie, if her social media posts are any indication. And her latest post is sure to appeal to coffee lovers. Her latest Reels on Instagram features the process of preparing a mocha at home. If mocha is your must-have cuppa at a café, don't miss out on the video that shows how easy, fun and therapeutic the process can be.





(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Chowed Down This Quarantine Snack In Only 60 Seconds!)





The clip starts with Sara dropping a blob of molten chocolate in a cup and spreading it to cover the base. She then pours brewed coffee into the cup and finally, adds foamed milk. In the end, she sprinkles some cocoa powder on her frothy beverage. Sounds tempting, doesn't it? She captioned it as, “Tuesday morning mocha” with a coffee-cup emoji. She also used the hashtag ‘coffee'.





Take a look at the video:

Sara Tendulkar and her yummy food diaries often send us drooling. Earlier she had shared a snapshot of her food experiences from Goa and made us hungry. In the photo, Sara was seen holding a drink that looked like cold coffee. However, there were many other food items on her table that caught our attention. There was some healthy salad dressing with microgreens too. There was another plate of what looked like fried nuggets which were topped with some cheese. Take a look at Sara's yummy food here.





Seems like the love for food runs in Sara Tendulkar's family, which includes Sachin Tendulkar and her mother Anjali Tendulkar. A few months ago, the Tendulkar family celebrated Anjali's birthday with delectable food at a Gujarati restaurant. Sachin had shared snippets from their celebration and we could see the family, including Sara, relishing a great feast. On their plates, we saw rotis along with bowls of dal and kadhi. There were other bowls as well, filled with aloo sabzi, bhindi, dal baati and much more. Click here to see the snapshots from Sara's mother's birthday feast.





What do you think about Sara Tendulkar's culinary choices?