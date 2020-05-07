Sachin Tendulkar Chowed Down This Quarantine Snack In Only 60 Seconds!

Sara made some stellar dishes for her father while in quarantine.

Highlights Sachin Tendulkar's daughrer Sara made some quarantine snacks at home

The proud father finished all in no time

Sachin took to Instagram to share the pictures

If there's one good thing about the entire lockdown and quarantine period due to the Coronavirus scare in India, it has to be the number of hidden home-chefs that we've come across on social media. From food challenges to following food trends to cooking restaurant-like foods, people have started to do it all in their kitchen with a huge amount of time at hand, and we are not complaining at all. Even our celebrities are showcasing their talent in the kitchen every now and then. Latest to join the bandwagon is our very own Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar.





The proud father of two, Sachin, posted an adorable picture collage on Instagram where one picture had a plate full of vibrant-looking beetroot kebabs made by Sara at home. The other picture had him holding an empty plate along with Sara. He captioned the post, "Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @Saratendulkar". Have a look:





(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Is A Fan Of This Quaint Little Cafe In Landour; Find Out Why)





Seems like the ace cricketer loves to gorge on his lovely daughter's kitchen experiments as seen in another picture he posted on his Instagram stories. Sachin posted a picture of a half-eaten tabbouleh and wrote, "This was over before we could say Tabbouleh!!' and tagged Sara in it. A delightful mix of tomatoes, onion and coriander leaves, it looked extremely tempting and healthy. Tabbouleh is a refreshing vegetable salad from the Middle-Eastern cuisine.





While beetroot is a great vegetable to include in meals since it is rich in dietary fibre and antioxidants, tabbouleh salad is a perfect light and wholesome meal. By the look it, it seems like Sara likes to keep a balance of healthy and tasty in her menu.





Here's hoping we get to see more of home-chef Sara cooking amazing new dishes for her father!







