When it comes to food, even the most disciplined among us find it hard to resist the allure of holiday indulgence — and Sara Tendulkar is no exception. The daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar recently took to Instagram to share her sweet escapades while vacationing in Australia, leaving us with a mix of wanderlust and waffle cravings. Sara is seen holding a plate with waffles, topped with a dollop of cream, fresh strawberries and blueberries, served alongside a tempting bowl of syrup. The backdrop? A serene ocean view that screams “beach vibes,” making it the perfect setting for her holiday feast.

But this wasn't just a picture-perfect food post. Sara added a touch of relatability with her text overlay, which read, “My diet is usually very low on sugar, but I've been consuming a lot more than I usually do on this trip.” She didn't stop there though. In another text overlay, she stated, “My guilt is now catching up with me,” giving us all a peek into the internal tug-of-war many of us feel during a holiday splurge.

Sara didn't just leave her followers drooling over her waffles, she also sparked a conversation about holiday eating habits. Adding a poll to her post, she asked, “How do you feel about sugar on holiday?” with two options for her followers to weigh in — “Relax, it's a holiday” or “Always stay balanced.” With an “I am curious” caption accompanying the quiz, Sara turned a simple food moment into an opportunity for an engaging dialogue. Take a look at it here:

Sara Tendulkar is a true-blue foodie who loves to share glimpses of her culinary adventures. Just days ago, she treated herself to a Japanese delicacy — sashimi. This traditional dish features thinly sliced raw fish or meat, often paired with soy sauce, wasabi, pickled ginger and daikon radish. In Sara's post, the slices of fish were accompanied by soy sauce and what looked like pickled ginger, with a simple caption, “Fresh sashimi.” Curious to know more? Read all about it here.

Coming back to Sara's waffle escapade, we're leaving you with a question to ponder — on holiday, would you choose to relax and indulge or stay balanced and mindful?