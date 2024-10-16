Goa is one of the best places to head to for any special celebration, and Sara Tendulkar would agree. Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, celebrated her 27th birthday in Goa, surrounded by family and friends. She turned a year older on October 12, 2024, and recently shared glimpses of her fun birthday celebration on Instagram. Along with the adorable decorations and sweetest pictures, what caught our attention were the delicious treats from Sara's food diaries. Let's take a look.





Ditching the traditional cake, Sara blew out candles on a yummy chocolate dessert served in a bowl, with a 'Happy Birthday' topper in gold. Another birthday dessert was a fancy platter with an indulgent slice of chocolate cake paired with ice cream, cherries, blueberries, and dragon fruit. "Happy Birthday Sara" was written on the platter with what appeared to be blueberry jelly.





While celebrating her birthday in Goa, Sara also indulged in some delicious sashimi served with bird's eye chilli and truffle oil, topped with wasabi jelly - a signature dish from the Izumi Assagao restaurant in Goa. She also enjoyed a traditional Goan thali featuring more than 10 dishes, served on a banana leaf.

Along with the yummy food pictures, Sara posted her pink 'Peppa Pig-themed' birthday decorations, stunning nature shots from Goa, and a beautiful picture of her posing with her mother.





Earlier this year, Sara completed her Master's degree with distinction from University College London's (UCL) Department of Medicine in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition.