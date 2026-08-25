No matter how health-conscious we are, each one of us feels the need to detox once in a while. This becomes relevant during celebratory occasions, when we tend to indulge in heavy, greasy foods, only to want to get rid of those toxins later. After all, everyone desires a clear and healthy system because when you feel good from within, it reflects on how you feel overall. Recently, content creator Reema Mahajan dropped a video on Instagram where the text on the video reads, “I had only Sattvicfood for 7 days at a detox retreat in Bangalore.”

The word sattva means purity and harmony. Known for promoting balance and mental clarity, sattvic food broadly includes a plant-focused diet comprising fruits, vegetables and whole grains. It focuses on easily digestible, natural and minimally processed foods that are believed to be high in life energy.

The video shows the creator chomping on a variety of food items, mostly consisting of a variety of fruits, vegetables, salad, and a number of dips and healthy drinks.

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She has described her experience in a little more detail in the caption. “I had only Sattvic food for 7 days at a detox retreat in Bangalore where NO TEA, NO COFFEE, NO OUTSIDE FOOD is allowed.”

She mentioned how she would get four different fresh juices every single day, including pumpkin juice, okra (bhindi) juice, ash gourd juice, and a herbal juice.

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“On Day 1, I thought I wouldn't be able to drink them. By Day 4, I was actually waiting for them. Apart from the juices, it was only fresh seasonal fruits, boiled veggies, dates, sprouts, tender coconut water, and 3 simple, oil-free sattvic meals. No sugar, no caffeine, no maida, no fried food. No chai. No coffee. No biscuits. No snacks from outside,” she added.

According to her, this food is not made to be tasty. It's made to ‘heal'.

Looking at her experience, do you feel inspired to try out something similar?