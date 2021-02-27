Seema Khan Celebrates Award Win With Burger, Malaika Arora Wants A Bite!

Seema Khan was seen in 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'

Designer Seema Khan who became a household with her latest show 'Fabulous Lives Of Fabulous Wives' is a beaming with joy. Not only did the show became one of the most watched shows of India within a week of its airing, it also bagged an Hitlist OTT award for 'Best series-Non-Fiction'. For the uninitiated, 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is an Indian reality TV series that follows the personal and professional lives of jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Seema Khan, former actress Neelam Kothari and Bhawna Panday. Several Bollywood bigwigs like Shahrukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Samir Soni and Chunky Panday also make a cameo in the series.





Seema Khan who emerged as one of the favourites, celebrated the award win with a loaded burger. 'Helppp....we won our first award today which did something to my appetite , it just came rolling back, and this bloody burger has really rung my bell,' she captioned the image. From her interesting use of hashtags we also learned that she hasn't had a burger in an year! #shameonme #cantstopwontstop #butitiswelldeservedna #thesecaloriesdontcount were some other hashtags she used to justify this guilty indulgence.

Malaika Arora also commented on the picture saying, "All fake eating. I want this burger." While other fabulous wife Maheep Kapoor sounded concerned, "You didn't wat the whole thing !!! No ways !", she wrote to which Seema replied "I swear I swallowed it"









