Hunger is a feeling that cannot be ignored and sometimes may even get the best of us. The phenomenon of being 'Hangry' means when we are so hungry that we are overwhelmed with emotions and may channel the lack of food into anger. Recently, a Reddit user u/Icy-Reserve6995 took to the platform to share a shocking incident in the same context. Although he was not a photographer, his friend requested him to click photos of his wedding for a minimal fee. However, when he was denied food, he decided to take matters in his own hands and delete all the photographs. Take a look:











The post received 20.8k upvotes and 2.6k comments since the time it was shared. In the story, the man narrated that he was not really a photographer per se and would just take pictures of his dogs. At the special request of a friend, he agreed to shoot his wedding even though he wasn't a professional. "They were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10-hour event," he explained.

As the day progressed, the photographer kept clicking all the happenings at the wedding. Then he realised that he wasn't saved a spot at any of the guest tables. His friend said that he could not pause work to eat since he was a photographer and he had to keep clicking photos throughout the event. He could not get even a 20-minute break to eat and drink and was asked to leave without pay if the conditions weren't acceptable.





In a fit of rage, the photographer deleted all the photos in front of the groom and took off from the ghastly event. "I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I'm not his photographer anymore. If I was to be paid $250, honestly at that point I would have paid $250 just for a glass of cold water and somewhere to sit for 5 minutes," he concluded.





Reddit users reacted to this shocking treatment of the 'hangry' photographer. Several praised him for making the right decision, as food and water were basic for any professional photographer. Many recommended he rethink their friendship with the groom.





What did you think of the incident? Tell us what you think in the comments below.