A wedding is an event which requires detailed planning to make sure that every little thing is taken care of. From the décor to the menu to the number of guests - there are plenty of factors to be considered while organising a wedding. The practice of RSVP wedding invites is quite common abroad, wherein people have to confirm their presence ahead of the wedding. One such wedding invite, however, demanded a curious detail from guests. In a Reddit post, we saw a wedding invite which gave meal choices to guests as per the value of their gift. Don't believe us? Take a look:











(Also Read: This Wedding Menu Card From The 90s Is Making Internet Nostalgic (See Pic))





The picture was shared on Reddit by user u/docerin, who posted it on the sub-Reddit r/weddingshaming. It has received 1.2k upvotes and 168 comments since it was shared.





In the photograph of the wedding invite, we can see a column for the guest's name. "So that we may prepare your preferred dinner, please circle your gift level and indicate a meal choice for each person in your party," were the instructions printed on the card. There were four different 'levels' of gift depending upon the cost. The 'loving gift' of $250 got meal choices of roast chicken or sword fish. The next 'silver gift' level was offered additional options of sliced steak or poached salmon. Above that was the 'golden gift' worth $500-$1,000 who could choose from Filet Mignon or Lobster. At the highest 'Platinum Gift' level were vegetarian and kosher meals, along with a souvenir champagne goblet.

The bizarre wedding invite generated buzz among Reddit users. Several were aghast at this demand from guests. Others also expressed their concern about vegetarian meals only being there for the highest gift level.





What did you think of the wedding invite? Tell us in the comments below.