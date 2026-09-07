Food cravings can be hard to ignore, especially when you are trying to balance indulgence with healthier choices. Chocolate is one of those treats that can instantly lift the mood but may not always fit into a fitness-focused routine. Shamita Shetty recently shared a relatable reel capturing exactly this dilemma. She jokingly wished that chocolate could somehow count as protein.





The actor shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen admiring a tempting slice of chocolate cake. Just as Shamita looked longingly at the dessert, someone else took a bite, leaving her visibly surprised and disappointed. Her reaction appeared to capture the struggle of wanting to indulge in your favourite food while sticking to your diet. The text on the clip read, "My life would be so perfect if chocolate was protein!"

Shamita Shetty's love for chocolate cake was also evident during her birthday celebrations in February. The actor was seen cutting not one but two cakes as she celebrated the special occasion with her family.





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In the Instagram video, Shamita was seen happily cutting her birthday cake as she enjoyed the special moment surrounded by her loved ones. The celebration then turned heartwarming as she shared the cake with her family, feeding her nephew and niece, Viaan and Samisha, before offering bites to her sister Shilpa Shetty and brother-in-law Raj Kundra.

Before this, Shamita Shetty was seen relishing flaky and crispy croissants during her trip to Paris. In a few glimpses, the actor was seen enjoying a plate of puff pastry, taking generous bites as she savoured the treats. She was also spotted standing by a bakery window and admiring a tempting tiramisu cream bread.





Her food trail continued with an assortment of sweet and savoury treats, including sugar-dusted, almond-topped cinnamon rolls. Some of the baked goodies were covered in chocolate, while buttery croissants also made an appearance on her plate.





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We can't wait for more foodie updates from Shamita Shetty.







