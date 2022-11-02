If you follow Bollywood news and trends, then you surely know who Shanaya Kapoor is. Daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya is creating quite a buzz on the internet with her fashion statement and social media posts. Besides, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut too, with the upcoming Dharma Production film 'Bedhadak'. The diva turns 23 today (on November 2, 2022); and to make it special for her, mother Maheep Kapoor threw her a pre-birthday bash, in presence of close friends and family. Wonder how we got to know that? No points for guessing - 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' famed Maheep Kapoor shared a glimpse of the party on Instagram.





Maheep Kapoor is quite active on social media and shares every snippet of her daily life on the photo-sharing app. Be it the glimpses of her cheat meals or appreciation posts of daughter Shanaya - Maheep shares it all. Keeping up with the tradition, she took to her Insta-handle to give us a sneak peek into Shanaya's 23rd birthday bash. From the picture, it seemed to be a party thrown at some restaurant; but what grabbed our attention are the yummy cakes the birthday girl had in front of her. It was not one or two, but there were three cake for Shanaya's 23rd birthday - and trust us, each looked yummier than the other.





First seemed to be a classic birthday cake with pink and purple colour frosting on the top. The next cake looked like a tiramisu, with meringue frosting and some toppings. Next, we could see a pie, with happy birthday written on it with chocolate ganache. The cakes had candles on them, which Shanaya was seen blowing, while making her wish. "May all your wishes come true," Maheep captioned the picture. Take a look:

Photo Credit: Instagram

The pre-birthday bash was attended by Shanaya's best friend Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda, who too took to their respective Instagram handles to wish the birthday girl. While sharing a picture from the party, Ananya wrote, "From cradle to grave-Shan and Anne Anne and Shan. I love you, my sister. Happy Birthday. I hope all your wishes come true." Navya Naveli also shared a picture and captioned it, ""Happy Birthday grumpy!!!"





Malaika Arora also attended the party. She shared a picture (of the night) and wrote alongside, "Happy Birthday Princess."





We too wish Shanaya Kapoor a great year ahead!