When travelling abroad, many of us crave the comforts of Indian food after a point. As enticing and impressive as the foreign delicacies can be, there's something about desi flavours that provides unmatched satisfaction. After days of unfamiliar dishes, we tend to simply want beloved classics like poha, idli, dal rice, etc. Senior Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor also found himself seeking Indian cuisine during his trip to Austria recently. He took to X to share a foodie update and posted photos of himself enjoying a wholesome morning meal at an Indian restaurant in Vienna.





Also Read: Paris Restaurant Serving Fresh Parotta And Tamil-Style Food Has Social Media Abuzz





Shashi Tharoor revealed that he ate an "idli breakfast" daily when he was in the Austrian capital. He visited a spot called Prosi Indian Restaurant in Vienna for the same. He was all praise for the establishment he visited, as it helped him deal with his homesickness. He wrote, "While in Vienna, I enjoyed the luxury of an Idli breakfast each morning at #Prosi restaurant, one of the best Indian bistros in the Austrian capital. With an attached Indian supermarket across the street, Prosi has become a haven for expatriate Indians and travellers missing home (like myself)!"

Shashi Tharoor's post has received a lot of interest online. Several X users found his eating Indian food abroad quite relatable. A few people wondered whether Indian restaurants abroad can recreate the flavours accurately. Read some of the reactions below:

Prosi Indian Restaurant in Vienna is known to serve North Indian as well as South Indian dishes, including thalis, curries, tandoor items and more.

Also Read: Vlogger Stumbles Upon South Indian Restaurant In Tokyo, Her Video Goes Viral