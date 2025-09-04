When travelling abroad, many of us crave the comforts of Indian food after a point. As enticing and impressive as the foreign delicacies can be, there's something about desi flavours that provides unmatched satisfaction. After days of unfamiliar dishes, we tend to simply want beloved classics like poha, idli, dal rice, etc. Senior Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor also found himself seeking Indian cuisine during his trip to Austria recently. He took to X to share a foodie update and posted photos of himself enjoying a wholesome morning meal at an Indian restaurant in Vienna.
Shashi Tharoor revealed that he ate an "idli breakfast" daily when he was in the Austrian capital. He visited a spot called Prosi Indian Restaurant in Vienna for the same. He was all praise for the establishment he visited, as it helped him deal with his homesickness. He wrote, "While in Vienna, I enjoyed the luxury of an Idli breakfast each morning at #Prosi restaurant, one of the best Indian bistros in the Austrian capital. With an attached Indian supermarket across the street, Prosi has become a haven for expatriate Indians and travellers missing home (like myself)!"
While in Vienna, I enjoyed the luxury of a Idli breakfast each morning at #Prosi restaurant, one of the best Indian bistros in the Austrian capital. With an attached Indian supermarket across the street, Prosi has become a haven for expatriate Indians and travellers missing home… pic.twitter.com/u8eBXEyNmL— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 1, 2025
Shashi Tharoor's post has received a lot of interest online. Several X users found his eating Indian food abroad quite relatable. A few people wondered whether Indian restaurants abroad can recreate the flavours accurately. Read some of the reactions below:
Nothing beats finding authentic home food while traveling.
Starting the day with proper idli in Vienna sounds like such a treat.
Having that supermarket right across makes it perfect for homesick travelers.
These kinds of places become lifelines when you're missing the…— Anooshka Soham Bathwal (@anooshkabathwal) September 1, 2025
Idli in Vienna! That's a spicy secret! Looks like Vienna's got it all! Next time, I'll pack my bags without my chutney! 🤭— Reema Merchant (@MerchantReema) September 1, 2025
Keeping the streak of idli breakfast going, no matter where🤌🏻— Namita Balyan (@NamitaBalyan) September 1, 2025
Global citizen, desi breakfast.— पेटू 😋 बाबा (@Petu_baba) September 1, 2025
Best part is you were eating it with your hand not spoon#Love 💕🙏— m k (@amkumar2007) September 1, 2025
Goodness! The last place I would eat at when out of India is Indian restaurants. Not unless I was there for a very long time. Also love the cafes in this particular city.— Shantanu (@shantanughosh) September 1, 2025
hope u had some nice piping filter coffee post the idlis— Vivek Iyer (@vivekjgd) September 1, 2025
Prosi Indian Restaurant in Vienna is known to serve North Indian as well as South Indian dishes, including thalis, curries, tandoor items and more.
