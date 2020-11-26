Pumpkin On Thanksgiving? Shashi Tharoor's Curious Wishes Confuse Twitter

Thanksgiving wishes: Shashi Tharoor greeted netizens with an interesting wish.

The much-awaited holiday of Thanksgiving is being celebrated on 26th November, which is the fourth Thursday of the month. It is customary to greet family and friends on the festival, spend time with near and dear ones, and indulge in a sumptuous feast. Indian politician Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to greet Indian citizens residing in the United States on the occasion. However, his curious wishes were far from ordinary and nothing like what we would expect. Take a look at his Twitter post:





"Wishing NRIs in the US a happy Thanksgiving," wrote Tharoor with a picture tweet. In the click, we could see Shashi Tharoor in a yellow kurta standing next to a background that featured a huge pumpkin harvested along with other fruits and vegetables and the words, "Happy Thanksgiving" inscribed too.

The post went viral garnering thousands of surprised and amused reactions from users. Many commented that the social media team of Shashi Tharoor probably got confused between the festival of Halloween and Thanksgiving; since carved pumpkins feature prominently in the former. Further, since roasted Turkey is a customary part of the festival's feast, Twitterati couldn't help but ask Tharoor, "Where's the turkey?"





Take a look at the hilarious reactions on Twitter:





Shashi Tharoor is quite active on Twitter, as he regularly engages and interacts with his 7.8 million following. His characteristic style of writing using tough English words often makes people reach out for the nearest dictionary to decode the vocabulary. We eagerly await his witty comeback to his Thanksgiving faux pas!







