Pumpkin On Thanksgiving? Shashi Tharoor's Curious Wishes Confuse Twitter

November 26, 2020
The much-awaited holiday of Thanksgiving is being celebrated on 26th November, which is the fourth Thursday of the month. It is customary to greet family and friends on the festival, spend time with near and dear ones, and indulge in a sumptuous feast. Indian politician Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to greet Indian citizens residing in the United States on the occasion. However, his curious wishes were far from ordinary and nothing like what we would expect. Take a look at his Twitter post:
Wishing NRIs in the US a happy Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/VWUFCr2FAx
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 25, 2020
"Wishing NRIs in the US a happy Thanksgiving," wrote Tharoor with a picture tweet. In the click, we could see Shashi Tharoor in a yellow kurta standing next to a background that featured a huge pumpkin harvested along with other fruits and vegetables and the words, "Happy Thanksgiving" inscribed too.
The post went viral garnering thousands of surprised and amused reactions from users. Many commented that the social media team of Shashi Tharoor probably got confused between the festival of Halloween and Thanksgiving; since carved pumpkins feature prominently in the former. Further, since roasted Turkey is a customary part of the festival's feast, Twitterati couldn't help but ask Tharoor, "Where's the turkey?"
Take a look at the hilarious reactions on Twitter:
Why is there a pumpkin in Thanksgiving? Did you mistake Halloween for Thanksgiving? Hilarious :)
— Aadit Kapadia આદિત કાપડિયા (@ask0704) November 25, 2020
The poster looks more like a belated Halloween wishes ????
— stan (@stanrose2) November 26, 2020
Turkey kahan hai.. pic.twitter.com/tb4r6FWXFG
— IamWatchingYou (@NationPassion) November 25, 2020
Fire your graphics person.
— Alisha Rahaman Sarkar (@zohrabai) November 25, 2020
Why agriculture produce for thanks giving day. Do I need to learn something
— Govindarajan (@GovindaVijayan) November 26, 2020
Must be a Vegan Thanksgiving ????????
— Yo Yo Funny Singh (@moronhumor) November 25, 2020
Crackerless diwali, turkeyless thanksgiving ????????
— ????????VinuH???????? (@VinuH5) November 25, 2020
Thanksgiving was first introduced by mughals in the form of jashn e shukriya— Madhu???????? (@Madhukshara_C) November 25, 2020Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
Shashi Tharoor is quite active on Twitter, as he regularly engages and interacts with his 7.8 million following. His characteristic style of writing using tough English words often makes people reach out for the nearest dictionary to decode the vocabulary. We eagerly await his witty comeback to his Thanksgiving faux pas!
