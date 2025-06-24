Indian flavours have captivated the hearts (and stomachs) of foodies across the globe. Over the years, restaurants serving Indian food abroad have gradually increased in number and popularity. While many of them are frequented by Indian immigrants or Indian tourists themselves, they also offer foreigners the chance to discover and fall in love with the subcontinent's rich regional cuisines. Recently, a Tamil-style restaurant located in Paris grabbed many eyeballs online. A digital creator (@jegathvijay) shared a reel about his experience dining at Muniyandi Vilas, and it went viral on Instagram.

The video shows that the establishment has a glass window near its entry that offers passers-by a peek at fresh and flaky parottas being prepared. A chef is seen expertly rolling and flipping the parotta dough. "Seeing that I felt like I was back in our hometown," notes the vlogger. Various South Indian and Sri Lankan delicacies are featured on the menu. The vlogger tasted the chicken biryani and the parotta with curry. He says that he was initially concerned whether they would taste "authentic" or not. After eating the dishes, his verdict was that they "tasted just like back home."





In the caption, he added, "From the moment I walked in, that familiar parotta aroma hit me, and watching the chef expertly flip them, I knew I was in for a treat. I ordered their special, and of course, had to try the chicken biryani too. Trust me, it's a must-visit."

The reel received a range of reactions in the comments section. While some users said that they liked the food at this Paris restaurant, others claimed that it "didn't live up to the hype" for them. Many users also wondered aloud if it could truly recreate authentic flavours.





