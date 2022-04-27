Every once in a while, we come across stories that simply tug at our heartstrings. It could be about someone making progress in their lives or just a humanitarian deed. These tales often make us smile. Recently, one such instance of a man on board Shatabdi Express has won the hearts of many people. If you are wondering why, allow us to tell you. Shahnawaz Akhtar, a passenger onboard the Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi Express, was pleasantly surprised when he was offered an Iftar meal on board the train. The man even took to Twitter and posted about the incident. In his post, he wrote, "Thank you #IndianRailways for the #Iftar. As soon as I boarded Howrah #Shatabdi at Dhanbad, I got my snacks. I requested the pantry man to bring tea little late as I am fasting. He confirmed by asking, aap roza hai? I nodded in yes. Later someone else came with iftar." Take a look at here:





IRCTC officials also said that the meal for Akhtar was arranged by the on-board catering manager personally.





"The staff was readying to break their fast and the passenger boarded the same coach. He told us he is fasting, so the staff shared their iftar with him. This is basic humanity," Prakash Kumar Behera, On-board Catering Supervisor, IRCTC, told PTI.





After seeing Shahnawaz Akhtar's Tweet, Darshana Jardosh, Minister of State for Railways, also expressed his thoughts on the platform. He said, "The whole of Indian Railways family is touched by your comments and hope you had a good meal. This is a perfect example of how the government led by PM Modi works with the motto of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. Jai Hind."





During the Navratri celebration, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the railroads' ticketing, catering, and tourism arm, had developed a special menu for travellers. The items on the special menu were made without onion or garlic and with rock salt, which is required for fasting during the Navratri festival. However, there is no such service available for Ramadan.