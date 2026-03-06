Food trends keep changing, but some dishes always manage to grab attention online. Street food and cafe specials often become viral because they add a twist to something people already love. From colourful desserts to unusual fusion snacks, social media has become the place where such experiments get noticed quickly. Sometimes it is the presentation, sometimes the ingredients, and sometimes simply the surprise factor that makes viewers stop scrolling. A recent food video doing the rounds online shows a dosa that looks very different from the usual ones. The clip features a black dosa being made at Yello Cafe in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The unusual colour immediately catches the eye and has left many people curious.





The video begins with a cook pouring black dosa batter on a hot griddle. At first glance, the process looks just like making a regular dosa. The batter is spread evenly in a circular shape and left to cook for a few moments. Soon after, the cook adds a layer of aloo masala in the centre. The rest of the preparation also stays familiar. Once the dosa turns crisp, it is folded neatly and plated. Despite the dramatic colour, the accompaniments remain traditional. The dosa is served with a bowl of sambar and coconut chutney.





Also Read: Delivery Rider Feeds Stray Dogs After Customer's Request, Internet Reacts

The text attached to the post read, “Something different in Nagpur! Black Dosa at All about Idli (Yello Cafe) – super crispy, unique look & proper South Indian vibes. Definitely a must-try if you love experimenting with food! Timing 7:30-11:30 am.”

Watch the full video below:

OG dosa lovers did not seem happy with the black dosa. Many quickly shared their reactions in the comments section.





One user wrote, “South Indian food ko khrab krne vale log. (People are spoiling South Indian food).





Another commented, “Please don't spoil the original food.”





A curious viewer asked, “Koyla mix kiya hai kya usme? (Have you mixed charcoal in it?)”





Several people also wrote, “Justice for dosa.”





One foodie simply questioned, “Why just why?”





Also Read: Woman Orders Same Pizza On Zomato, Swiggy And Ownly In Bengaluru, And Found The Cheapest





Another user asked, “What are the ingredients?”





What do you think about this unique dosa? Tell in the comments below.