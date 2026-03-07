MasterChef India Season 9 concluded on Friday, March 6, crowning Vikram and Ajinkya Gandhe as the winners. Despite facing many lows at the beginning of the unique 'jodi' format show, the Nagpur-based Gandhe brothers lifted the trophy after showcasing exceptional creativity in Indian cuisine. With their rich display of cooking skills-blending an array of flavours and ingredients-they impressed judges Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Kunal Kapur on the reality programme. The duo have already carved out a special place in the hearts of many food lovers. Here, we take a look at their inspiring culinary journey, which paved their path to success.

Who Are The Winning Gandhe Brothers?

The Gandhe brothers, Ajinkya (a savoury specialist) and Vikram (a dessert specialist), who consistently stood out as strong contenders throughout the season, did not begin their professional journey as culinary enthusiasts. Vikram's love for food began in childhood, thanks to his mother, who ensured that he learned cooking from a young age. That early passion led him to open a small canteen at the age of 19, which gradually shaped his path of learning and growth. Within three years, he opened Choti Delhi Restaurant, which he eventually sold at 25 to pursue an even bigger dream.





However, he was immensely obsessed with ice cream and continued experimenting at home. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on his plans, and he immersed himself in aeromodelling. Flying planes brought him a deep sense of peace. But desserts, which are closest to his heart, made him pause everything yet again for another beginning.





He and his younger brother, Ajinkya, started Project Baked in their home kitchen, which grew from a small cloud kitchen into Place Bakehouse & Coffee, and gradually helped them earn a spot on MasterChef India.





Ajinkya, on the other hand, is an architect by profession. But the cooking skills he learnt from his mother and his passion for the food business helped him launch his first café in Goa at just 24 years old.

This is where he learned to make bread and host events, and eventually started small supper clubs at home with his wife. More recently, he and Vikram have been running the Place Bakehouse & Coffee cafe in Nagpur together.

What The Winners And Runners-Up Of MasterChef India Season 9 Took Back Home?

Coming to the winning prizes, Vikram and Ajinkya received the Golden Chef Coat along with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. The moment was filled with enthusiasm and pride for the culinary experts, and their happiness was clearly visible on their faces.

As the Nagpur brothers secured the winning title, the Odisha-based sister duo Anju and Manju finished as the first runners-up. They took home approximately Rs 15 lakh, while Sai Sri and her mother, Chandana - who concluded their journey as the second runners-up - received around Rs 5 lakh.





MasterChef India Season 9 aired on Sony TV and streamed on SonyLIV.