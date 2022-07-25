There are many cafes, restaurants, eateries, and other places that Delhiites love to visit. As much as we adore the food there, we always expect it to be hygienic and made with good quality ingredients. However, in the recent past, there have been several cases of cafes and restaurants not being able to keep up with the hygiene standard. Recently, in a shocking incident, a lizard was reportedly found in one of the meals from a popular eatery in Delhi. A man on Instagram shared the video from inside the café and shared his experience. As the video is doing the rounds on the internet, it has surely sparked concern among many.





(Also Read: Shocking! Dead Lizard Found In Sambar At A Popular South-Indian Delhi Restaurant; Video Goes Viral)





According to Instagram user Asmi Sehgal (@asmisehgal), they ordered a chicken salad with other entrees from the menu. In the chicken salad, they found a dead lizard and also added that the café had only apologised to them with no further actions. They also doubted the hygiene standards of the eatery. In the video's caption, they claimed, "We found a lizard in food in very famous Diggin Café. I request everyone to share this because this is not acceptable." Take a look at their video here:





Ever since this video was uploaded on Instagram, it has been viewed 82.2K times and has more than a thousand likes and several comments. Many people have reacted to the food standards of the café. Check out some of the reactions below:





"File a complaint against the café. Lizards contain a lot of poison. If, by any chance, someone consumes it, it can cost them their whole life. Shame on the kitchen staff who could not keep up with the hygiene and safety measures."





"These people are genuinely rude; their staff has no manners. Could not get the table though, now feeling glad for not dining that day."





(Also Read: Wait, What? Customer Finds Lizard In Chole Bhature At Elante Mall In Chandigarh)





"Need to make an example out of such trash places. Hygiene standards are non-existent in India. This place would be shut down in another country."





"Disgusting. I wish this never happens to me."





"Authorities need to come and give them a fine."





What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below.