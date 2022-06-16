These days, the internet is filled with viral and bizarre content. Be it innovative cooking hacks, adorable dog videos or strange food combinations - they keep us hooked to our screens all day long. However, a recent story has left us shocked! A Twitter user named Ravi Rai Rana took to the micro-blogging platform to share how he encountered a disgusting experience at his recent visit to the Sagar Ratna outlet at the food court in Elante Mall, Chandigarh.





The customer shared a video of the incident and claimed that a lizard was found in a 'semi-conscious' state under the bhatura. He tweeted, "Had a very horrible experience on 14.6.22, at Sagar Ratna food court, Elante Mall, Chandigarh. A live lizard was found in a semi-conscious state under the bhatura. Complaint given to @DgpChdPolice they made a sample seized by the food health Dept.Chd. Take a look:











Following the incident, the customer immediately alerted the health department and police. A team of food and safety officials of the UT health department visited the Sagar Ratna outlet and collected samples from the meal.





On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, Elante's spokesperson issued a statement saying that they are aware of the incident that took place at the premises. "The hygiene and safety of patrons is of utmost importance and we will take all necessary steps to ensure incidents like these can be avoided and will assist the authorities in a thorough food safety audit in the food court," the spokesperson had said.