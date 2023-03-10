If there is one actress on the internet who is a food-lover, it has to be Shraddha Kapoor. From Gujarati food to healthy salads, there is so much that the actress devours every now and then. She even makes it a point to share glimpses from her foodie diaries for her Instagram fan following of 79 million. And now, when she was down with flu, she didn't shy away from sharing how she was tackling it - with a healthy, homemade kadha. Take a look at the Instagram story she shared:

In the click, we could see Shraddha Kapoor resting in her bed with a cup of kadha. For the unversed, kadha is a homemade concoction of spices and herbs that can help tackle common illnesses naturally. During weather change, there are many kadha recipes that you can try to beat common cold, cough and flu. Click here for some kadha recipes.





Sharing the picture on Instagram stories, the actress had a special message for fans. The actress wanted them to catch her latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in the theatres. "Main kaada peeke flu ko bhagaati hu. Aap log bhaag ke meri movie dekhne jaao (I will drink kadha to beat the flu. You all quickly watch my movie)," wrote the actress in her story.

(Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Digs Into Some Crunchy Chaat; Ranveer Singh Reacts)





Apart from healthy food and kadhas, Shraddha Kapoor is also a big fan of street food. Tikki, pani puri, dabeli and more are on the actress' mind and she makes it a point to share her food pictures on social media. Recently, she enjoyed some pani puri and ragda pattice courtesy her family. "Foodies United. Pani Puri Pyaar by Padmini Kolhapure, Ragda Pattice Pyaar by Teju Kolhapure," she wrote in the caption. Take a look:

Also Read: With Her Tropical Breakfast, Shraddha Kapoor Is Giving Healthy Eating Goals From Maldives





That's not all - Shraddha Kapoor dedicated an entire reel to her love for food. We could see her feasting on South Indian cuisine, bakery food, thalis and more. "Khaana is BAE," she wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor's latest film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has just been released in theatres on March 8, 2023. The actress is starring in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and the film has started off on a good note at the box office.