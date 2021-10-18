Chaat is one delightful treat that hits a sweet spot every single time. Even the best of us cannot resist a crunchy papadi chaat or a refreshing dahi vada. The idyllic mix of tangy flavours and crunchy ingredients is what makes for a wholesome and successful chaat. We often see Bollywood celebrities too express their love for Chaat. Shilpa Shetty, for instance, includes many delicious chaat items in her Sunday binge. And now, Shraddha Kapoor too enjoyed a sumptuous Chaat over the weekend. The actress shared a video on Instagram and her yummy Chaat indeed looks tempting. Take a look:







"Aaj Sunday hai na," she wrote in the caption. In the background of the video, the song 'Aao Huzoor Tumko' by Asha Bhosle was playing. In front of Shraddha Kapoor, a plate of fluffy Dhoklas was placed. Meanwhile, she enjoyed what seemed to be a delightful platter of Sev Puri. She was relishing every bite with a naughty smile on her face.





A number of celebrities reacted to the Reels video by Shraddha Kapoor which has received 5.2 million views already. Actor Ranveer Singh took to the comments section to exclaim, "Abbe yaar," while Padmini Kolhapure wrote in Hindi, "Even I want!" Lizelle Remo D'Souza also wrote, "Woah," in the comments. Take a look at the reactions:

Sev Puri is one of the most popular street-style snacks from Pune. It is nothing but pieces of Papdi topped with boiled potatoes, onions, spicy chutneys, masalas, and crunchy thin Bhujia, also known as 'Sev'. The creation is similar to Bhel puri, except that there is no use of puffed rice or Murmura in this dish.





We definitely enjoyed Shraddha Kapoor's chaat diaries! We would love to see the actress trying out more such street-style dishes. Although she indulged herself on Sunday, she is a strong proponent of eating all things healthy and nutritious every day. She recently completed two years of turning vegetarian and shared a video about her experience. Take a look:







"I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It's made me happier and healthier. Here's celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself," she wrote in the caption.





On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Saaho' opposite South star Prabhas. Her next ventures include the 'Naagin' trilogy and the remake of the 1989 film 'Chaalbaaz'. She is also working with Ranbir Kapoor in director Luv Ranjan's next film.