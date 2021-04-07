Shraddha Kapoor's film 'Chhichhore' recently bagged the coveted National award for 'Best Film', and while the entire cast was thrilled at the win, they also couldn't help but remember late Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion. Many dedicated the award to him, including Shraddha. Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Baaghi 3', is currently in Maldives. Shraddha has had quite a busy year, she recently wrapped a schedule of her film opposite Ranbir Kapoor and now that she finally has some time on her hands, she has taken off for a mini vacation to the exotic islands of Maldives. On Tuesday morning, she also gave us a glimpse of her breakfast that proves Shraddha loves her daily dose of fruits. In Maldives, however, she picked the ones that are unique to the land.

Her fruit platter included an exotic mix of snake fruit, dragon fruit, longan, pink-fleshed guava and mangosteen. "Island fruit loving", she captioned the image.

While snake fruit is a fruit that comes encased in a scaly, red outer covering, longan is a lychee-like fruit that is very pulpy and sweet. Mangosteen, also known as the 'queen of fruits' is a tropical fruit that is purple from outside, but the juicy flesh inside is bright white. It is slightly sweet and sour and comprises a unique mix of antioxidants, fibre and minerals.

In another story of hers she captured the rest of her breakfast that consisted of fresh breads and smoothie.



