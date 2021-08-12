In the post-COVID era, many people are giving up meat and switching to a vegetarian diet. We have also seen this as a growing trend within our Bollywood celebrities. There are a number of celebrities who already followed the vegetarian diet since childhood, and many others who recently gave up meat. Last year, actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a post about turning vegetarian, with other vegetarian actresses such as Anushka Sharma cheering her on. And now, actress Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share that she had completed two years of turning vegetarian. Take a look at the video she recently shared:

"Hey guys, today I'm here to tell you about what I eat. It's not just made me fitter, but also happier. Today I've finished two years of being vegetarian," she narrated in the video clip shared on World Nature Conservation Day. Shraddha Kapoor further talked about her love for animals, which prompted her to eat with compassion. "I decided to turn vegetarian for my love for animals and our planet. It's made me happier and healthier. Here's celebrating 2 years of making a personal choice to #ChooseCompassion. Compassion towards animals, the environment, and myself," she wrote in the caption.





Shraddha Kapoor has always been a strong proponent of eating healthy, home-cooked food. The actress posted a photograph of her delicious 'ghar ka khana' on Instagram. With plenty of sprouts, veggies and hearty Rajma - her meal was the picture of good health. Take a look:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Tiger Shroff. Her next projects include 'Naagin' which is a trilogy being produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.