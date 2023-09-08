Pizza has undoubtedly become one of the most popular comfort foods across the globe. Whether we're craving a quick snack to fill up our tummy, or a sinful indulgence with which we can unwind at the end of the day - pizza always comes to our rescue. The fact that pizza can fit itself into every life situation is a given. And it turns out that American singer Charlie Puth too is extremely fond of pizza - so much so that he decided to propose over a slice of it! He shared a series of pictures from his proposal to his girlfriend Brooke Sansone and the clicks featured none other than our favourite Italian delight. Take a look:

In the pictures, we could see Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone enjoying a gourmet Italian meal at an al-fresco restaurant in New York named Lucali's. Sansone opted for a glass of white wine while Puth chose a diet cola to pair his pizza with. The pizza was a wholesome and classic pepperoni drizzled with parmesan cheese and basil leaves. The duo was all smiles sharing a slice of pizza at the proposal.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever," read the post by Charlie Puth. Congratulatory messages poured in for the couple from prominent personalities including John Mayer, John Legend, Ryan Seacrest, Perez Hilton and many more.

