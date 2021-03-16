By now, we all know red carpet look is a thing at every award event across the world. Actors, singers, models and all other celebrities wear the best of designer outfits, glam themselves up and walk the red carpet, creating some of the iconic looks in fashion history. Grammy Awards is one such event that brings the best out of the global fashion industry. This year several celebrities like Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and others grabbed attention with their chic and elegant style, but what remains one of the most 'memorable' looks of Grammy 2021 is American singer Noah Cyrus' Schiaparelli Couture gown. She might not have won an award this year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, but her attire surely made the headlines all across the world.

It was basically an off-white, floor-length, flared outfit, with oversized billowing details on it. Noah shared the look on Instagram and wrote alongside, "thank you @schiaparelli @danielroseberry for letting me wear the most sickening, angelic, couture finale piece from your spring '21 collection." Take a look:

Also Read: Bizarre! Prada's New Yellow Sweater Is Reminding Twitter Of Swiss Cheese

In no time, Noah's look went viral on social media, prompting a range of amusing comparisons. Netizens exploded Twitter with various posts and memes that compared the look with popcorns, cauliflowers, bed sheet and more.

"Noah Cyrus has arrived dressed as a piece of popcorn," wrote one user, while another posted, "Please Noah Cyrus looks like a crumpled-up tissue."

Here are some of the hilarious tweets:

Noah Cyrus, sister of pop-star Miley Cyrus, was nominated for Grammys this year in the 'Best New Artist' category, along with Phoebe Bridgers, D Smoke, Chika and more.