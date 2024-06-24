Unless you are living under a rock, you would surely be aware of the much-talked-about wedding in the tinsel town that took place on Sunday (i.e. on June 23, 2024). Yes, we are talking about Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's intimate wedding with her long-time boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai, in the presence of their family. This was followed by a grand wedding reception at Mumbai's Bastian restaurant on Linking Road, Bandra West, currently helmed by former New York-based Michelin-starred celebrity chef, Suvir Saran. The post-wedding party was attended by friends, family and the who's who from the film industry including Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Kajol, Tabu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, and others.





In no time, pictures and videos of the star-studded wedding reception started trending on social media, leaving us in complete awe. But what grabbed all our attention was the huge wedding cake that the couple was seen cutting, while enjoying a happy dance on 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from her debut film 'Dabangg'. In the Instagram stories shared by celebrity hair artist Seema and celebrity fashion stylist Ankitha Chauhan, we could see a huge, white-coloured, four-tiered cake with elegant floral decoration and the couple's initials 'Z' and 'S' printed on it.





Here's a glimpse of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding cake for you:

Photo Credit: Instagram/@hairstories_byseems, @ankitha_chauhan

The next thing that caught our attention was the well-decorated hamper of sweets curated by Meetha by Radisson, with a heartfelt note by the couple attached to it. Check it out:

Earlier, the newly-wed couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer took to Instagram to make a joint announcement, along with glimpses of their civil wedding. "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

We wish Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal a happy married life!